University of Wisconsin–Madison Ranked #1 on Peace Corps’ 2026 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is ranked No. 1 on the Peace Corps’ 2026 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities list. The university also maintained its place as the No. 2 all-time volunteer-producing institution with 3,466 alumni serving since 1961.

From October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, 63 Badgers served in 34 countries, including Albania/Montenegro, Belize, Benin, Botswana, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, The Gambia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Kosovo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, North Macedonia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Uganda, and Zambia.

“We are proud to see UW–Madison recognized in the latest Peace Corps rankings, a reflection of the strong global engagement that defines our campus,” said Frances Vavrus, vice provost and dean of the International Division. “Our success is rooted in a vibrant international ecosystem—spanning language education, area studies, study abroad, and a dynamic international student and scholar community—which inspires students, faculty, and staff to connect with the world. This is the Wisconsin Idea in action, fostering curiosity, empathy, and a shared commitment to contributing to the public good.”

“We are grateful to partner with colleges and universities across the nation who instill the value of national service in their students, inspiring them to pursue their purpose post-graduation,” said Peace Corps acting Director Richard E. Swarttz. “In more than 60 countries, Peace Corps volunteers are working side by side with communities, helping to address real needs through agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health, and youth in development projects.”

UW–Madison students and alumni interested in learning more about service opportunities can visit peacecorps.wisc.edu, connect with UW–Madison’s campus recruiter, and follow the UW–Madison Peace Corps Recruitment Office on Instagram (@uwpeacecorps).

UW–Madison Peace Corps Volunteer Voices

Lincoln Sankovitz ’25 of Milwaukee majored in Economics with minors in French, Development Economics, and History. Today, he is serving as a volunteer in sustainable agricultural systems in rural Benin.

“My host organization is an agricultural trade school, so I work on projects promoting homemade bio-fertilizer and insecticides as well as entrepreneurship and irrigation,” Sankovitz said. “I work on similar trainings with people in my community and help guide a garden at the local primary school. Another project that I intend to undertake is the creation of a village savings and loan association. Although I am not an English education volunteer, I also do small lessons with the kids in my compound and have an English club in the works.”

Sankovitz’s time as a volunteer has also afforded him opportunities to take part in everyday life in the community.

“I find my work at the agricultural school enjoyable, and I love getting dirty digging tomato plots with my work partners, but the most gratifying moments are always the ones that I happen upon naturally in my community.”

Amanda Grace Chastan ’25 of Reedsburg majored in International Studies and Scandinavian Studies with minors in Development Economics and European Studies. Drawn to UW–Madison for its strength in Scandinavian Studies, she grew as a global citizen while studying abroad in Norway during her sophomore year. The university’s long history with the Peace Corps was also a key factor in her choice to volunteer.

“After joining the Peace Corps Advocates club at UW–Madison and furthering my education in international studies, I became even more motivated to be part of this unique experience connecting Americans around the world.”

Chastan is serving as a community economic development volunteer in North Macedonia.

“For anyone who is considering the Peace Corps, I would say that this will be one of the most unique and transformative experiences of your life,” said Chastan. “The people of North Macedonia are so welcoming and kind. I have really loved settling into my community in the west of the country and getting to know the people and languages around me more and more each day.”

Hannah Lundell Wahl ’25 is serving as a Spanish primary school literacy promoter in the Dominican Republic.

“The Communication Sciences and Disorders Department at UW–Madison played a big role in my decision to serve,” said Wahl. “Much of the curriculum focuses on cultural competency and how a child’s upbringing, culture, and home language influence development. Learning about these factors inspired me to live in another country and experience a different culture firsthand so I can become a more knowledgeable clinician in the future.”

“Even after just seven months, I’ve already learned so much. I have gained confidence and have been moved by the kindness and warmth of people in my community,” Wahl added.

About the Peace Corps

As the U.S. government’s premier international volunteering agency, the Peace Corps sends passionate and skilled Americans abroad to collaborate on projects that advance both American and host country priorities. This year, the agency commemorates 65 years of promoting world peace and friendship through volunteer service while partnering with America250 to encourage more Americans to give back. Since 1961, the Peace Corps has played a vital role in advancing U.S. global engagement through the work of close to 250,000 volunteers serving in 144 host countries. More than 6,500 Wisconsinites have served since the organization’s founding.

Peace Corps volunteers collaborate with community members on locally-prioritized projects, gaining skills and experience while fostering mutual understanding and promoting American values. Countries and communities around the world continue to partner with the Peace Corps as the agency aspires to attract and support 8,000 volunteers in service by September 30, 2030. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit peacecorps.gov to learn more about the Peace Corps and apply for service. You can also follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Story by Steve Barcus